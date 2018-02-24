Another Doklam-like standoff likely this year, says Chinese daily

New Delhi: Accusing India of making provocative remarks, Chinese observers warned of another Doklam-like standoff showdown soon. The statement comes days after former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon said that China's political goal was to 'split' India and Bhutan over the Doklam standoff.

“Indian officials' recent provocative remarks, as well as a surreptitious visit to controversial border regions, are likely to plunge their country into another showdown with China like last year's Doklam standoff, Chinese observers warned on Thursday,” said a report in state-run Chinese tabloid - The Global Times.

The article claims, “India has been sending provocative signals to China since the Doklam standoff of summer 2017, which makes the already soured Sino-Indian relationship more fragile.”

Earlier this month, China vehemently opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims is “a part of South Tibet.”

"The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the disputed area," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency in response to PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

In the latest write-up, Beijing accuses India of “deliberate provocation”.

“There is a strong possibility of conflict between China and India breaking out again this year, as India persists in pushing the bilateral relationship in a negative direction, and both sides are enhancing their preparations for a possible ramped up confrontation in the border region. This includes building roads and reinforcing troop numbers,” Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

Meanwhile, a report in the Sputnik News claimed that China's People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has boosted its high-altitude capacities along the country's southwestern borders by sending more top-of-the-line jet fighters. The move could trigger a fresh showdown with New Delhi.