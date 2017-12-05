Another faux pas? Rahul deletes tweet with wrong maths against PM Modi, posts new one

NEW DELHI: About three hours after Congress Vice-President posted his seventh question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tweet was deleted. A fresh post came up on twitter with the same words, but a new image.

Turns out, the maths was all wrong in the previous tweet.

In the previous tweet (above image), the percentage column – a matter of simple maths – contained wrong and inflated figures.

The fresh tweet now says:

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल: जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो -

महंगाई मार गई बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

BJP leaders were quick to point it out.

"His questions are clumsily phrased. I don't know who drafts his questions? On what basis does he ask those questions? They either don't understand data or represent it wrongly, as per their convenience. All the data is baseless," said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State at Prime Minister's Office.

The Congress leader, who filed nomination for party president's position on Monday, has been posting a daily question at PM Modi for the last seven days, in the run-up to Gujarat elections. The tweets question BJP's poll promises and claims of development in the state.

In his sixth question on Monday, Rahul had brought Modi in the dock over the seventh pay commission and its implementation. “Saatve vetan aayog mein Rs 18, 000 maasik hone ke bawajood fixed aur contract pagaar Rs 5,500 aur Rs 10, 000 kyun? (Despite 7th pay commission recommendations suggesting Rs 18,000 per month as minimum pay, why is the pay for fixed and contract workers at Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000?)” he wrote on Twitter.