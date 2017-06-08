Another hate crime against Indian: Telangana youth shot at by unidentified assailant in California

Sacramento: In an another incident of racial attack on Indian, a 26-year-old youth who was working at a departmental store near California was shot at by an unidentified assailant.

The incident that took place on June 4 left the victim Mubeen Ahmed lying in a critical condition at a hospital.

The gruesome incident happened when the youth was attacked in the shop at Fremont where he was working part-time for extra cash after finishing his masters degree recently.

Ahmed hails from Sangareddy district of Telangana.

His family members have approached the state government seeking their help in visiting the USA to meet him.

Instances of racial attacks in the USA have been on the rise in the last few months. In March, engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was at a bar in Kansas in the US when he was shot dead by a former Navy serviceman who yelled: "get out of my country". He was also from Telangana.