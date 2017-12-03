Another LeT terrorist, associate of David Headley-like operative, arrested in Bihar

PATNA: Days after security agencies nabbed alleged Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) operative Abdul Naeem Sheikh, another LeT terrorist has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday.

The National Investigation Agency or NIA arrested Dhannu Raja arrested from Gopalganj on charges of harboring, providing logistics and other assistance to Sheikh.

Raja, 23, is a student leader at Gopalganj, Bihar. Patna Special Court granted his transit remand till December 5. He has been brought to Delhi and will be produced before the state`s Special Court NIA on or before December 5.

After weeks of planned operations, security agencies recently arrested Sheikh, resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, from Varanasi.

Sheikh allegedly visited Kashmir to carry out a recce mission involving some vital installations, including Army camps and power projects. The officials claimed that he had also visited some places in Himachal Pradesh, especially Kasol.

The investigative agency claimed Sheikh had been roped in on the same lines as David Headley, a Pakistan- American terrorist serving a 35-year prison sentence in the US for involvement in terror activities and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Headley is said to have made periodic trips to Pakistan for LeT training and performed five spying missions in Mumbai to scout targets for the attacks in 2008.

He was arrested at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago while on his way to Pakistan in October 2009.

With agency inputs