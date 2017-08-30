Another Lokpal stir? Anna Hazare writes to PM Narendra Modi, threatens to launch campaign

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch another round of agitation in the national capital demanding implementation of Lokayukta.

The anti-corruption crussader in his letter mentioned that he would continue to campaign in Delhi till Lokayukta isn't appointed and Swaminathan report isn't implemented.

The 80-year-old activist in hs letter mentioned that he will reveal the date and place of his agitation in the national capital in his next letter.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led government, Hazare said that his protest will be aimed predominantly against the Modi government's apathy in appointing a Lokpal even after three years in the Centre.

"It has been six years of a historical movement that aimed at creating a corruption-free India. But even after six years, the government has not drafted a definitive law to end corruption," Hazare's letter to PM says.

"For three years now, I kept reminding your government on the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukts as well as on the welfare of farmers, but you neither replied to my letters nor took any action," he wrote.