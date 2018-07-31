हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi

Another milestone: PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 million subscribers

The Prime Minister is already the most followed world leader on Facebook and Instagram. 

Another milestone: PM Modi&#039;s YouTube channel crosses 1 million subscribers

NEW DELHI: In yet another milestone on social media platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crossed one million subscribers on Monday.

As of filing the story, the account has gathered 1,001,101 subscribers. The channel has over 8,860 videos. 

The Prime Minister is already the most followed world leader on Facebook and Instagram. His Twitter account has 43.3 million followers, the Facebook page has 43.2 million likes. 

"Another testimony of the common people`s love and affection for Honourable PM Narendra Modi. Number of subscribers on his YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda tweeted.

The Prime Minister is quite active on YouTube and keeps uploading videos from his rallies, Mann Ki Baat, among other public gatherings and rallies.

