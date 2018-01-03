Anti-Dalit violence in Maharashtra disrupts Rajya Sabha; Oppn blame BJP, RSS

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday after ruckus over the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra that some opposition members blamed on the BJP and the RSS.

Satish Chandra Mishra of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alleged that the Rashtriya Swayemsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were responsible for the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra.

Mishra was joined in by some other members, claiming they had given a notice for holding a discussion on the matter.

As opposition members tried to raise the issue, their House colleagues from the treasury benches also rose to speak, creating a din in the Rajya Sabha.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House first till noon.

As the noisy scenes of protests returned when members re-assembled at 12 p.m., the Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The logjam over the Bhima Koregaon violence threatens a possible passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq. The controversial legislation is scheduled to be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha had last week cleared the bill, that seeks to impose a jail term of up to three years on the husband who pronounces triple talaq.