'Anti-Romeo squad constituted by Yogi Adityanath govt in UP huge success'

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released figures which claimed that the anti-Romeo squads in the state were a "huge success".

An official statement said that in a little more than two months, over 3.38 lakh people have been warned to behave and not to repeat "mistakes" like eve-teasing (molestation), passing lewd comments and engaging in obscene acts in public places.

A total of 538 cases were filed and legal action has been initiated against 1,264 people, an official said.

These actions, he further stated, were taken against people at malls, markets, outside schools, colleges and educational institutions, bus and railway stations.

About 7.42 lakh people were questioned.

The state government, the official told IANS, has, however, cautioned the police and the anti-Romeo squads not to harass innocent people or take penal action like shaving off heads and blackening faces.