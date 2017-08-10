close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Anti-Sikh riot case: Delhi High Court to hear plea against Sajjan Kumar

The court noted that eyewitnesses had not been examined in those cases and there was a "travesty" since investigation was not done properly.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 09:10
Anti-Sikh riot case: Delhi High Court to hear plea against Sajjan Kumar
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a plea filed against senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar seeking cancellation of bail in regard to 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

On July 19, the Delhi High Court heard Kumar's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted by the trial court related to killing of three Sikhs in West Delhi area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

On July 13, a second judge of the Delhi High Court recused himself from Kumar's case. Earlier too, one judge had recused from hearing the matter.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted by the trial court to Kumar.

On June 10, the first Delhi High Court Judge recused himself from hearing Kumar's bail cancellation plea in connection with the riots, as the appearing advocate was his relative.

Earlier in April, the court had reopened five cases in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that were closed in 1986.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also filed appeals against the acquittal of Kumar and life sentence to ex-councilor Balwan Khokhar.

The high court had taken suo motu cognizance as during course of the arguments, Kumar's lawyers mentioned these matters as precedents since co-accused Mahender Yadav, Balwan Khokhar and Kishan Khokhar had been acquitted in them.

The court noted that eyewitnesses had not been examined in those cases and there was a "travesty" since investigation was not done properly.

The court took suo motu cognizance of the "errors" in the 1986 trial judgment, adding that key eyewitnesses were not examined and cases were closed "very rapidly" seemingly without proper investigation and trial.

The bench passed this order after taking note of the trial court judgments passed in 1986 in the five cases.

The apex court had also directed the Centre to deposit more than 190 files in connection with this case.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court that the SIT in as many as 263 cases had no case files and there was no trace of any victim or witness.

On February 20, the Centre filed a status report in the top court on the investigation conducted by the SIT into anti-Sikh riots cases.

The anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, claimed 2,433 lives in Delhi alone.

TAGS

Delhi High CourtCongressBailanti-Sikh riotSpecial Investigation TeamCentral Bureau of Investigation

From Zee News

Big breakthrough: Al Qaeda-linked &#039;Most Wanted&#039; terrorist arrested in New Delhi
India

Big breakthrough: Al Qaeda-linked 'Most Wanted' t...

Ahead of 70th Independence Day, suspicious object found in Amritsar-bound Akal Takht Express, bomb disposal squad called in
Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of 70th Independence Day, suspicious object found in...

India a major foreign policy priority for US: Richard Rahul Verma
World

India a major foreign policy priority for US: Richard Rahul...

World

South Korea's military says prepared to act immediatel...

World

Russian surveillance plane creates buzz in Washington

World

Russian surveillance plane creates buzz in Washington

RJD leader Kedar Rai, trusted aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, shot dead in Bihar&#039;s Danapur
Bihar

RJD leader Kedar Rai, trusted aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, sh...

Does sex with wife, who is a minor, be termed as rape? Supreme Court hears plea
India

Does sex with wife, who is a minor, be termed as rape? Supr...

Doklam Standoff: China says &#039;countdown to war&#039; has begun, deploys more troops
India

Doklam Standoff: China says 'countdown to war' ha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans