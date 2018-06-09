हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tejashwi Yadav

Anti-social elements trying to break RJD, no rift with brother Tejashwi: Tej Pratap

The 29-year-old RJD leader urged senior leaders to identify those people and expel them from the party.

NEW DELHI: Clarifying speculations about a rift with brother Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said that his brother is very dear to him and the duo shares a good bandwidth. He accused some party members of trying to create a feud between the two brothers.

The 29-year-old RJD leader urged senior leaders to identify those people and expel them from the party. Blaming the party members of not receiving his phone calls, Tej Pratap expressed determination of eliminating those anti-social elements from the party.

"Party people don't receive my calls and say they've been asked by seniors leaders to do so. No differences between my brother and I. We'll have to remove elements from the party who want to break us. Want senior leaders to identify and expel them," Tej Pratap Yadav told news agency ANI.

Questioning his family, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said that even after toiling hard for the party, Rajendra Paswan was not given a party position. It was only after he had asked party chief Lalu Prasad, RJD leader Rabri Devi and Tejashwai Yadav, they allocated a portfolio to him.

"We'll have to remove anti-social elements from the party. People like Rajendra Paswan have toiled for us. After I asked Lalu Ji, Rabri Ji and Tejashwi to give him party position, only then was it done. Why was it done so late," Tej Pratap Yadav added.

This comes hours after Tej Pratap had tweeted hinting at his possible retirement from politics. In a tweet, he referred to epic tale 'Mahabharat' and mentioned that he wishes to quit and hand over the empire to Arjun (Tejashwi Yadav) and go on a leave.

"मेरा सोंचना है कि मैं अर्जुन को हस्तिनापुर की गद्दी पर बैठाऊं और खुद द्वारका चला जाऊँ। अब कुछेक "चुग्लों" को कष्ट है कि कहीं मैं किंग मेकर न कहलाऊं।। ।। राधे राधे।। (I think I should place Arjun on the throne of Hastinapur and go on a leave to Dwarka. But, there are some 'miscreants' who think that if I do so I will be called a king maker)," he had tweeted.

Tags:
Tejashwi YadavTej Pratap YadavLalu Prasad YadavBiharBihar PoliticsNitish KumarRJDJDU

