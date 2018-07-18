हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament

Anti-trafficking bill, three others introduced in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: A bill aimed at checking the menace of human trafficking and three others were introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Trafficking of Persons (prevention, protection and rehabilitation) bill was introduced by the Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi in the House.

The anti-human trafficking Bill aims to resolve the massive problem of trafficking. It addresses the issue of trafficking from point of prevention, protection and rehabilitation.

A bill to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) of India Act was also introduced by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.

The proposed legislation would change the definition of 'major airports' and help the regulator function more efficiently.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan introduced the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes bill 2018, which is aimed to curb defrauding of gullible investors through chit funds.

Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary introduced a measure to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996. 

