Anurag Thakur expresses regret over mobile use; Sumitra Mahajan warns

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday warned BJP member Anurag Thakur for allegedly filming video inside the House, but a dissatisfied opposition demanded action against him as was taken against AAP's Bhagwant Mann.

Some opposition members had complained about Thakur using his mobile phone inside the House to shoot a video of their protests in the Well on July 24. Mann, who was himself suspended for two sessions for taking a video in the Parliament complex, had also written a letter in this regard to the Speaker.

During the protest, the Congress members had torn papers and thrown them towards the Chair, leading Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to suspend six of the party's 44 MPs in the House.

Earlier today, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to know why action was not being taken against Thakur, even though Mann had faced suspension for two sessions for shooting a video outside the House but in the Parliament complex.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then said although nothing had come to her notice, but asked Thakur to tender apology in the House.

"Mobile se agar kisiko aapattee hai to ... Mein khed vyakt karta hoon (If someone has objections to (my) mobile, then I express my regret)," Thakur said amid noisy protest by the opposition.

Mahajan then told Thakur: "I am warning you... Dobara galti nahi honi chahiye (the mistake should not be repeated)".

As the House assembled around 1415 hours after two adjournments, the Congress members stormed the Well demanding revocation of suspension of six of its members and similar punishment for Thakur as was given to Mann.

As the House discussed the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Congress members demanded that since the House was not in order, the proceedings should be adjourned.

While participating in a discussion on the Bill, TMC MP Sougata Ray raised the issue of suspension and videography and said that "injustice" had happened as the ruling party MP has been "let off with just a warning", while Mann was suspended from the House for two sessions.

"Please withdraw the suspension of six members. We see another case of injustice. While Mann was suspended for two sessions for filming video... One ruling party member was let off with a warning. Meet out equal justice to Mann and the member of the ruling party," Roy said.

As Congress members continued to protest shouting slogas like 'We want justice', 'Revoke the syuspension order', Deputy Speaker Thambidurai said since the Speaker has already passed an order, the matter has to be dealt with by her.

"The Speaker has given a ruling. I can't overrule it... I can convey to the Speaker (your demands).. Please let the House function," Thambidurai said.

In December last, the Lok Sabha had adopted a motion to suspend Mann from the House for filming a video of Parliament complex as a parliamentry panel set up to probe the matter felt that it had put the security of Parliament House at risk.

Later, N K Premachandran (RSP) then read out Rule 349 which states that while the House is not in order, it should be adjourned. The House was discussing Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

However, Thambidurai observed that no other member was protesting. The House was adjourned for the day after the bill was passed amidst the din.