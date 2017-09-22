Any country would try to get fugitive back: Former Delhi top cop on Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi: Former Police Commissioner of Delhi, Neeraj Kumar on Thursday refused to comment on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's statement about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, asserting that any government in power will try to get its fugitive back as much as possible.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Won't like to comment on what political leaders say on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Because, any government which in power will try to get a fugitive back as he is wanted by law enforcement agencies".

Earlier in the day, the Congress cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the saffron party has spoiled its image.

Thackeray in his statement said that Dawood was negotiating with the ruling BJP at the Centre to return to his home country.

Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "The image of this government is spoiled. The BJP has created such atmosphere in India, where people are living in fear, terror and violence. India has become a country, where people are tortured and killed in the name of food and clothes."

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray shocked the country with his statement that Dawood Ibrahim is planning to return to India and to spend his last days in his home country and is negotiating with the union government.

Thackeray further stated, "But they (BJP) will portray it as an achievement and will take credit for this to win coming elections."