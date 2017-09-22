close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Any country would try to get fugitive back: Former Delhi top cop on Dawood Ibrahim

Thackeray in his statement said that Dawood was negotiating with the ruling BJP at the Centre to return to his home country.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 07:25
Any country would try to get fugitive back: Former Delhi top cop on Dawood Ibrahim
File photo

New Delhi: Former Police Commissioner of Delhi, Neeraj Kumar on Thursday refused to comment on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's statement about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, asserting that any government in power will try to get its fugitive back as much as possible.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Won't like to comment on what political leaders say on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Because, any government which in power will try to get a fugitive back as he is wanted by law enforcement agencies".

Earlier in the day, the Congress cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the saffron party has spoiled its image.

Thackeray in his statement said that Dawood was negotiating with the ruling BJP at the Centre to return to his home country.

Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "The image of this government is spoiled. The BJP has created such atmosphere in India, where people are living in fear, terror and violence. India has become a country, where people are tortured and killed in the name of food and clothes."

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray shocked the country with his statement that Dawood Ibrahim is planning to return to India and to spend his last days in his home country and is negotiating with the union government.

Thackeray further stated, "But they (BJP) will portray it as an achievement and will take credit for this to win coming elections." 

TAGS

Dawood IbrahimNeeraj KumarMaharashtra Navnirman SenaBJPPakistanNarendra ModiRaj Thackeray

From Zee News

Americas

Nikki Haley denies designs on secretary of state job

World

Pakistan tells United Nations won't be 'scapegoat...

World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says will make 'derange...

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 Result declared; 83% candidates fail to clear
BiharEducation

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 Result declared;...

Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urges UN to appoint special envoy for Kashmir
World

Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urges UN to appoint special env...

Kim Jong-Un vows to make Trump &#039;pay dearly&#039; for threatening North Korea
World

Kim Jong-Un vows to make Trump 'pay dearly' for...

&#039;Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan not in Nepal&#039;
India

'Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet...

Narendra Modi&#039;s two-day visit to Varanasi begins today; PM to flag off Mahamana Express, launch several development projects
India

Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi begins today...

Jammu and Kashmir

Civilian injured in Pakistan firing in J&K

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India requires out-of-the box thinking on tax reforms

DNA Edit: Battle-ready

Diplomacy: Home and the world

After 'suit boot ki sarkar' and Rohith Vemula, economy is PM Narendra Modi's third and biggest challenge

Narendra Modi's fear made Dawood change hideouts four times since 2014, reveals Iqbal Kaskar