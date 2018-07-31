'Any ideas?' PM Modi seeks suggestion for Independence speech

NEW DELHI: Fifteen days before the Independence Day 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media, asking common citizens for ideas of his 15th August speech from the Red Fort in the national capital.

“What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App.You can also share them on MyGov. I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App. You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018

A notice on the mygov.in forum says, “Over the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens for Independence Day Speech. Similarly, this year too the Prime Minister invites citizens to contribute their views, ideas, suggestions and vision for New India.

“PM Narendra Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech on 15th August from the ramparts of the Red Fort.”

Within hours, the forum received 426 submissions. The tweet also has been retweeted over 28,000 times.