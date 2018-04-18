AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards to release today on April 18; download AP EAMCET 2018 admit card on sche.ap.gov.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) is slated to release the AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards on Wednesday April 18 on official website sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET 2018 examination conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education – AP SCHE – is scheduled to begin on April 22, 2018.

Notably, the admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test – AP EAMCET 2018 – will not be sent to candidates through post or mail and can only be downloaded from official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

The admit card will carry details like schedule for examination, timing, centre details.

Here’s how to download AP EAMCET 2018 admit card:

# Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in

# Click on AP EAMCET 2018 Admit Cards link

# It will take you to a new window

# Log in to your account using registration number and password

# Admit card will appear on the screen

# Download the admit card