AP POLYCET exam results 2018 declared at manabadi.co.in and polycetap.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training has released the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test on a third party website: www.manabadi.co.in and government website polycetap.nic.in

The AP POLYCET examination was held on April 27, 2018.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Amaravati for admissions into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

There was no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2018, however, only 10+2 passed candidates were invited to fill up the AP POLYCET 2018 form.

The exam for AP POLYCET was conducted for two hours. The test paper had 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There were 60 questions of class 10th level from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada will conduct “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2018 - 2019.