AP SSC board exam results 2018 to be declared anytime now; Check bseap.org, resn18.bseap.org and manabadi.com

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th Class) board examination results 2018 will be declared anytime now by Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Students can log on to the board's official website bseap.org and get their results. They can also check resn18.bseap.org and manabadi.com for results.

The results of over 5 lakh Andhra Pradesh SSC results will be declared on Sunday by Director of Government Examinations, SSC Board, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Students can also download the mobile app - SSCAP - from playstore and check the marks memo.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 examinations were held from March 15 to 29, 2018.

Here's how to check AP SSC Results 2018 for Class 10 on the website:

1) Visit official board website bseap.org. Candidates can also visit bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. and results.cgg.gov.in

2) Click on SSC results 2018 link

3) On the new page, enter your roll number and click on submit

4) Your results and marks memo will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference

Here's how to check AP SSC Results 2018 for Class 10 via App

1) Download the SSCAP by DGE Andhra Pradesh

2) Now open the app and enter your roll number

3) The marks memo will be displayed on the screen

4) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference

As per the official website, "The directorate of government examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, the government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations."

The directorate conducts mainly SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year and vocational SSC examination once in a year. AP was the first state in the country to adopt the 10+2+3 pattern of education.