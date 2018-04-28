हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

AP SSC Class 10th Manabadi Results 2018: BIEAP to release AP SSC Results 2018, Manabadi Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 on bieap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will at 11 am April 28, 2018 (Sunday).

AP SSC Class 10th Manabadi Results 2018: BIEAP to release AP SSC Results 2018, Manabadi Andhra Board 10th Result 2018 on bieap.gov.in
Representational image

Hyderabad: SSC / class 10 results at will be declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) at 11 am April 28, 2018 (Sunday).

Students can check their results on the official websites - bseap.org, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. 

In order to check the results, they should log on to the official website and click on the tab - Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th class) examination results 2018. Then should enter their roll number and date of birth, after which the results will be displayed.

They can also see the results by downloading the official app.

As per the official website, "The directorate of government examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, the government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as given below."

Tags:
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board Exam Results 2018Andhra Pradesh resultsBIEAPAP SSC Class 10 Resultsbseap.orgbse.ap.gov.inmanabadi.co.in
Next
Story

BHSIEUP UP Board class 10 results on April 29, check details at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Must Watch