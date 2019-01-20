Aparna Kumar becomes the 1st woman IPS officer to reach South Pole

NEW DELHI: Aparna Kumar has become the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to successfully complete the expedition to South Pole. She unfurled the Tricolour and the ITBP flag at the South Pole on January 13.

Kumar successfully completed her expedition after walking for 111 kilometres of on the snow. As she made her way to the South Pole, she also carried equipment weighing 35 kilograms along with her.

She has scaled the top six mountain peaks of the six continents of the globe.

Aparna was welcomed by the ITBP officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. She walked out of the airport with ITBP officials presenting her a bouquet and the women band playing the welcome tunes.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also applauded the woman achiever.

Kumar is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, who has been posted at the Northern Frontier Headquarters of ITBP in Dehradun. The ITBP has been credited with a record 211 successful mountaineering expeditions across the globe.

The ITBP is a Central Armed Police Force which is primarily deployed to secure the icy Himalayan borders of the nation since its Inception in 1962.