'Apologise': BJP attacks Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu says Pakistan more relatable than Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Siddhu after the latter claimed that Pakistan is more relatable than South India. Hitting out at Congress, BJP sought Sidhu's resignation from the party.

"We know your party loves Pakistan and your members sing its praises. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to every south Indian and make Navjot Singh Sidhu apologise too. Sidhu should be sacked," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Sidhu had on Saturday said he found the culture in Pakistan more relatable than in Tamil Nadu. "If I go to Tamil Nadu, I don't understand the language. Not that I don’t like the food, but I can't take it for long. That culture is totally different. But if I travel to Pakistan there is no difficulty. The language is the same and everything there is just amazing," he had said.

Sidhu had earlier stirred a row after he visited Pakistan for prime minister Imran Khan's swearing in ceremony. At the ceremony, he had hugged Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Defending his hug, he had termed it as an emotional response as he claimed that Bajwa had told him that Pakistan was making efforts to open the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur Sahib for pilgrims to pay obeisance on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.