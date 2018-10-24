Appear for SAT to get accepted across countries with College Board Scholars program

SAT is a standardised test used to judge a student’s readiness for college. The test measures a student’s skills in three core areas: Critical Reading, Math, and Writing. Thousands of high school students in India (classes 11 and 12) take the SAT as part of the college application process for universities in the US and Canada. But there are plenty of reasons for you to consider taking the test even if you do not intend to study abroad.
Here are 5 excellent reasons why as a high school student you should take the SAT this year:
1. Accepted Worldwide
SAT is one of the most widely accepted entrance exams for admission to colleges and universities worldwide. Hundreds of universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Finland, Japan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, South Korea, Turkey, and now even India use SAT scores to admit students. Additionally, your SAT scores are valid for up to 5 years, and you can take the test in over 175 countries.
With such wide acceptability, it makes sense for a student to take the test to boost their chances of admission to several universities. By testing themselves against a global benchmark, students also get a fair idea of where they stand.
2. Now Accepted in India
The organization responsible for SAT, College Board, recently launched the India Global Higher Education Alliance (“India Global Alliance”) – a platform that gives innovative Indian universities an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world’s most prominent universities. The ten Indian universities that are the founding members of the Alliance – Ahmedabad University, Ashoka University, Azim Premji University, Bennett University, BML Munjal University, FLAME University, Manav Rachna University, Manipal University, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and SVKM's NMIMS – now accept SAT scores for admissions, instead of conducting their separate entrance tests. Students who wish to take admission to any of the above universities, need to take the SAT. Their test scores will be sent for no cost directly to these universities.
3. Prepare for free
Khan Academy, the popular educational platform that provides online tools and resources for students, has partnered with College Board to offer free practice for the SAT on mobile devices and computers. The official SAT practice platform provides registered students with personalized practice plans, tailor-made for them, based on their diagnostics. By providing a free of cost world-class resource for SAT practice, anyone can practice and prepare for the SAT and achieve success in the exam. The platform has thousands of practice questions, videos, lessons, as well as 8 full-length practice tests, giving students enough preparatory content to get a complete feel of the SAT before taking it.
4. Take SAT for Free
The cost of the SAT for Indian students is a little less than USD 100 – quite a substantial amount for many in the country. However, now Indian students have a great opportunity to take the SAT without spending a single dime! College Board India Scholars Program is launched this year, through which students can receive a SAT fee reduction voucher, making the test absolutely free for them. For application-related assistance, one may reach out to: 08448709545, 08527484563.
5. Win a Scholarship
If the above reasons didn’t entice you enough, how about the fact that you can win a full scholarship on the basis of your performance in the SAT? Yes, College Board, in partnership with India Global Alliance members and local nongovernment organizations (NGOs) is offering scholarships to the top Indian performers in the SAT, based on financial need. To qualify for the scholarship, the annual household income of the applicant must be less than Rs 400,000, and they must be admitted to and enrolled in one of the partner universities of the India Global Alliance.
With so many reasons and incentives to take the SAT, Indian students should undoubtedly add the exam to the top of their priority list for college admissions.
Courtesy: buddy4study. com