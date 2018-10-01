Apple executive murder: Police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal over 'Hindu' remark

NEW DELHI: A police complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his recent 'Hindu' remark in connection to the death of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay lodged the complaint in Tilak Marg Police Station against the chief minister.

He tweeted: “Complaint lodged in Tilak Marg Police Station under Sections 153A, 295A, 504 & 505 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act against @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Request @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice to take apposite steps in accordance with law @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh @KirenRijiju”

Complaint lodged in Tilak Marg Police Station under Sections 153A, 295A, 504 & 505 of the IPC and Section 67 of of the IT Act against @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Request @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice to take apposite steps in accordance with law @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/URjgo9owMv — Ashwini Upadhyay (@AshwiniBJP) October 1, 2018

Upadhyay also demanded an FIR against Kejriwal.

He had earlier claimed that Kejriwal is “promoting enmity on grounds of religion & doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. You (Arvind Kejriwal) are defaming @BJP4India leaders & insulting daughters of 125cr Hindus. It's public mischief with intent to provoke breach of peace. Apologize by 10am or face Law.”

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal in a tweet on Sunday said, "Vivek Tiwari was an Hindu, then why did they kill him? BJP leaders are sexually harassing Hindu girls across the country and getting away with it. Please take off the curtain from your eyes. BJP is no protector of Hindus. They will not even think twice if they have to kill all Hindus to gain power."

Kejriwal`s tweets drew sharp reactions from several counters.

Vivek Tiwari, 38-year-old sales manager at Apple, was shot dead on Saturday, post midnight, by a policeman in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant. The deceased was with a woman in his car when the incident took place.

The policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari.

Defending the act, the accused policeman said that he had no option but to fire in self-defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice.

The Apple sales manager was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's wife, Kalpana Tiwari, filed an FIR at Gomti Nagar police station, naming two of the accused police constables, who were later taken into custody.

The woman co-passenger said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.