Apple executive

Apple executive death case: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM gives job appointment letter to wife Kalpana Tiwari

Speaking on the investigation, Kalpana said that the investigation is heading in the right direction.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday handed over an appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by a police personnel in the state in September.

Speaking on the investigation, Kalpana said that the investigation is heading in the right direction. "I think the investigation is going in the right direction, so I am satisfied with the investigation till now." 

On September 29, a sales manager of Apple was allegedly killed by a police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant. Tiwari allegedly tried to drive his car over a police motorcycle when the cops tried to stop him.

Retaliating to this, one of the policemen, Prashant Chaudhary, opened fire and the bullet went through the car windshield to hit the Apple employee. Though the injured was immediately rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder has been registered against the policeman by the relatives of the deceased at the Gomti Nagar police station.

Two constables, Prashant Chowdhury, and Sandeep Kumar, were arrested after an FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 2 had handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 40 Lakh to the family of Tiwari. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case recreated the scene of the incident at the spot where Tiwari was shot dead. The SIT looked for more clues for further investigation into the case.

Along with the SIT team headed by IG Lucknow range Sujeet Kumar, SP Crime Dinesh Singh and a forensic team also went to the crime scene to for further probe

