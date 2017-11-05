Apple to hold campus recruitment for the first time in India

New Delhi: Leading tech giant Apple Inc. will reportedly hire Indian students through a campus recruitment for the first time in the country.

It plans to hold its first campus interviews at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), media reports said.

About 350 techies (BTech, BE, MTech and MSc research students) have already registered for the placement drive.

The IIIT-H is an autonomous university and was founded in 1998 as a not-for-profit public private partnership (N-PPP), first such model in India.

The university focuses on Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains.

Earlier during his visit to India, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that he was very happy with the progress made by the company so far in the country.

“I am very bullish on India because of its people, its culture, and the leadership. I love the culture and warmth of people.

“Every time I meet Prime Minister Modi and listen to him and then see his actions, including GST, I see bold things that I don’t see in any other place.

“I am super impressed and optimistic. So what we are doing in India is to ramp up,” Cook had said in an interview to an Indian newspaper.