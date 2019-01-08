हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apsara Reddy

Apsara Reddy becomes first transgender National General Secretary of Mahila Congress

Journalist Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

Apsara Reddy becomes first transgender National General Secretary of Mahila Congress

NEW DELHI: Journalist Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

The appointment was made by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Previously, Reddy was the spokesperson of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). She was also a part of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016.

“Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi,” tweeted Congress.

 

All India Mahila Congress also tweeted, “Welcoming Apsara Reddy to @MahilaCongress As @sushmitadevmp puts it the path for inclusivity comes through acceptance and compassion beyond the set societal norms. #Womenpositive”

Tags:
Apsara ReddyTransgenderCongress

Must Watch