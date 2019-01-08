Apsara Reddy becomes first transgender National General Secretary of Mahila Congress

NEW DELHI: Journalist Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

The appointment was made by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Previously, Reddy was the spokesperson of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). She was also a part of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016.

“Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi,” tweeted Congress.

Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/qDTZSgaoMH — Congress (@INCIndia) January 8, 2019

As @sushmitadevmp puts it the path for inclusivity comes through acceptance and compassion beyond the set societal norms.#Womenpositive https://t.co/pG3AnmPc6J — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) January 8, 2019

