close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Apt description of APJ Abdul Kalam by Naidu - 'Anything is possible with just attitude and karma'

A multi-crore memorial of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was on Thursday inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Peikarambu.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:01
Apt description of APJ Abdul Kalam by Naidu - &#039;Anything is possible with just attitude and karma&#039;

New Delhi: On the occasion of the "Missile Man's" second death anniversary, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday described former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as 'Anything is possible with just attitude and karma'.

While remembering Dr Kalam, who was popularly known as 'People's President', the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “Dr Kalam became people’s President of India, driven by the single minded devotion and passion of doing something for the country.”

At a function to inaugurate the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu near Rameswaram, Naidu said Kalam was more of a saint than a scientist and had attained sainthood by the way he lived.

"In my view, Dr Kalam was more a saint than a renowned scientist. The saint in him made the scientist he was. Like a saint, Dr Kalam was detached from the ordinary callings of life and was always driven by the single minded pursuit of the cause of our country and the people,” Naidu said.

"He had thus attained sainthood by the way he lived. Dr Kalam was a true Karma Yogi," he added.

A multi-crore memorial of the former president was on Thursday inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Peikarambu.

The memorial was built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where the "People's President" worked for decades, and other central government departments.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also unveiled a wooden statue of Kalam playing the 'veena'

TAGS

APJ Abdul KalamVenkaiah NaiduNarendra ModiPeikarambuKalam memorial

From Zee News

World

'Big hunt' for Russian hackers, but no obvious el...

Wish you were our PM, Pakistan would&#039;ve changed: Woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj
India

Wish you were our PM, Pakistan would've changed: Woman...

More embarrassment for Congress in Gujarat, two party MLAs submit resignation
Gujarat

More embarrassment for Congress in Gujarat, two party MLAs...

India

Bhim Army claims Chandrashekhar attacked inside jail, seeks...

OdishaIndia

Lack of adequate staff hit the drive against housing scam

World

Toll in Venezuela protests reach 107

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million monthly active users
Internet & Social Media

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million mo...

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump
World

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to...

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif: Facts you must know about Panama Papers case
WorldAsia

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Nitish was last leader in Oppn who could have posed a challenge to BJP, PM Modi

DNA Edit | Flood, Apathy, Fury: ‘Disaster Management’ just a term?

Understaffed, overburdened ASI has a lot on its platter

Nitish Kumar back in NDA: Opposition can kiss their 2019 dreams goodbye

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now