Apt description of APJ Abdul Kalam by Naidu - 'Anything is possible with just attitude and karma'

New Delhi: On the occasion of the "Missile Man's" second death anniversary, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday described former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as 'Anything is possible with just attitude and karma'.

While remembering Dr Kalam, who was popularly known as 'People's President', the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “Dr Kalam became people’s President of India, driven by the single minded devotion and passion of doing something for the country.”

At a function to inaugurate the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu near Rameswaram, Naidu said Kalam was more of a saint than a scientist and had attained sainthood by the way he lived.

"In my view, Dr Kalam was more a saint than a renowned scientist. The saint in him made the scientist he was. Like a saint, Dr Kalam was detached from the ordinary callings of life and was always driven by the single minded pursuit of the cause of our country and the people,” Naidu said.

"He had thus attained sainthood by the way he lived. Dr Kalam was a true Karma Yogi," he added.

A multi-crore memorial of the former president was on Thursday inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Peikarambu.

The memorial was built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where the "People's President" worked for decades, and other central government departments.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also unveiled a wooden statue of Kalam playing the 'veena'