APTET 2018 keys released. How to check and raise objections

The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) key for 2018. The test was held from February 21 to March 2 across the state.

Here is how you can access the answer keys:

1) Login to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test at aptet.apcfss.in

2) Click on the link that says Initial Keys which is highlighted in red. It will redirect you to the website page aptet.apcfss.in/TETKeys

3) Look for the date when you took the exam. The options are: 21 February, 22 February, 23 February, 24 February, 25 February, 26 February, 27 February, 28 February, 1 March and 2 March.

4) The answer sheets have given for the exams held in the morning session as well as the evening session.

5) The links are available for all the papers that were held for APTET 2018.

The Question Papers have also been released. Those candidates who wish to file for objections can also do so on the website.

Steps to file objections:

1) Click on Submit Objections On Initial Keys

2) Login to this page Submit the Hallticket humber and date of birth as mentioned in the application form

3) Select the paper out of the choices - Paper 1, 2 or 3

4) Select the language offered from the dropdown menu

5) Select the session from the dropdown menu

6) Select the question number for which you wish to raise the objection.

Candidates can only raise objections until March 9.