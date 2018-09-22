Are you God? Nation will organise itself: Rahul lashes out at RSS chief over his 'organising the whole nation' remark

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that they were going to organise the whole nation. "I once heard Mohan Bhagwat say, 'We are going to organise the whole nation', Who are you to organise the whole nation, Mr Mohan Bhagwat? Are you some kind of a God? The nation will organise itself," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress chief alleged that the Sangh wanted to recruit their people to which the then SPG head refused, following which he was transferred.

"When Modi ji came to power, an officer was chosen to head SPG. After sometime he told me he was leaving? He said, 'I've been given a list of people RSS wants to put in SPG, I refused.' Idea is that there shouldn't be an institution that doesn't have tentacles of RSS inside it."

The Gandhi scion addressed an interaction event in the national capital and spoke in lengths with academicians about the education system.

During the event, an Ad-hoc professor of Delhi University explained the problems of ad-hoc professors to Rahul Gandhi. The woman, who has been teaching Economics since 2006, described her unhappiness towards the education system.

Speaking on the same, Rahul Gandhi said, "Govt has to move to see education as a central part of India's strategic resource. I understand you feel under pressure,threat and that an ideology is being imposed on you. A country of over a billion people can't be run with one single idea."

"The Indian education system must be allowed to have its own voice and express its own opinion," he added.