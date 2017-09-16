Arguments will continue on Monday in Ranjit Singh murder case: Ram Rahim's lawyer

Panchkula: Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim's lawyer S.K. Garg Narwana on Saturday said that arguments will continue on Monday in Ranjit Singh murder case.

Lawyer S.K Garg also said that Ram Rahim was present for the hearing via video conference.

The Dera Chief is involved in two murder cases, one of which is of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started its arguments today and they will continue it further," Gard said, while addressing the media here, adding, "It's like a day to day hearing only in the Ranjit Singh murder case."

He also said that both the cases are separated due to "some reasons."

"Next murder case hearing will be on September 22, while they are still reading the statement of the witnesses," Garg said.

Earlier in the day, a special court was wearing the murder cases against Ram Rahim.

The security was tightened in Panchkula town ahead of the hearing of two separate murder cases against the Dera Chief.

Dera followers and functionaries had allegedly murdered Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002 on Chief Ram Rahim's orders.

On August 25, the Dera Chief had been convicted of raping two women followers and was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the Special CBI court.

He has been completing his sentence in Sunaria Jail near Rohtak. Since he can't be physically produced before the court, the hearing is taking place via a video call.

In August, Dera followers in Panchkula had assembled ahead of the hearing of rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Violence had broken out in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana and Punjab as well as in Delhi after the verdict against Ram Rahim was announced, wherein 38 people died while 264 were injured.