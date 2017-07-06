Arms dealer Abhishek Verma ready for lie detector test in 1984 riots case

New Delhi: Arms dealer Abhishek Verma on Thursday told a court here that he is ready to undergo a lie detector test in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case but on the condition that he be provided 24-hour security.

Verma, who is also a witness in the case, told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma that he is ready for the polygraph test if he is provided adequate security.

Verma during the hearing said that he apprehended a serious threat to his life as well as that of his wife and mother.

Advocate Kamna Vohra, who represented riot victims, told the court that Verma must be given security round-the-clock till his lie detection test is conducted.

The court has asked the CBI to file a response to Verma's submission and listed the matter for July 18 for further hearing.

The court also asked Verma to give it in writing that he was willing to undergo the test if round-the-clock security is provided to him till the test was carried out and his threat perception be re-assessed after that.

The court was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation plea for permission for conducting lie detector tests on Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma in connection with the case in which the Congress leader is accused of leading a mob in Pul Bangash area in 1984 that led to the killing of three Sikhs.

Tytler has refused to undergo a lie-detection test.

The agency's move came after Verma's accusation that Tytler influenced witness Surender Singh through money and by promising to send his son Narender Singh to Canada.

The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but reopened the investigation following a December 4, 2015, court order in the wake of Verma's allegation.

The court had also directed the agency to find out whether Verma's statement was authentic.

In September 2016, the agency filed its investigation report in the case, which would also be heard on the next date of hearing.

