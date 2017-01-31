Army bids farewell to avalanche victims

New Delhi: The Army on Tuesday gave a befitting farewell to its 19 brave hearts, who had died in separate avalanches in the Gurez and Machhal sectors.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen JS Sandhu and all ranks paid rich tribute to the gallant soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the formidable heights along the Line of Control in two separate snow related incidents in North Kashmir.Fourteen soldiers were swept away in a devastating avalanche in Gurez on January 26 while five soldiers in Machhal, who had been rescued after they got trapped under snow when the track caved in on January 28, succumbed to their injuries yesterday.

The Indian Army had earlier said that bad weather was preventing the pilot from bringing back the remains of the soldiers killed in the avalanche.

The valley had been experiencing bad weather over a week due to some western disturbances, resulting in rescue operations being hampered.

In a show of solidarity, officials from other security agencies, including the JKP, CRPF, BSF and SSB also joined in paying their last respects to the martyrs.

The mortal remains of the soldiers are being taken to their native places where their last rites will be performed by family members.