Army called in to maintain order in J&K town after BJP leader's killing

Jammu: The Army was called out for maintenance of law and order in Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir following the killings of a senior BJP leader and his brother by militants Thursday, officials said.

Earlier, the district authorities imposed curfew as the killings triggered protests by residents.

Tension mounted in the town as residents staged protests and manhandled policemen, including senior officials, prompting the authorities to clamp prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144.

As the situation deteriorated, the Army was called out to maintain law and order, they said.

State secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house, the officials said. The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home and used pistols to target them, they said.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, it is reported.

BJP general secretary Ashok Koul condemned the attack and called for punishment to the culprits involved in it.

CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami also condemned the attack.

J&K Congress president Gulam Ahmed Mir also condemned the killing of the BJP leader and his brother. He termed the attack "barbaric and unfortunate" and pointed towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana strongly condemned the killings as "barbaric, inhuman and most unfortunate".