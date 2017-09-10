close
Army chief Bipin Rawat unveils bust of 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid

The Army Chief also unveiled a memorial in Hamid's honour in his ancestral village of Dhamupur in Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh while exhorting the youth to join the armed forces.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 22:30
Army chief Bipin Rawat unveils bust of 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Dhamupur: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Sunday unveiled a bust of 1965 Indo-Pak war hero Abdul Hamid here in Ghazipur district and felicitated the widow of the soldier who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest wartime gallantry medal.

On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of his supreme sacrifice, Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika met Rasoolan Bibi, wife of Company Quartermaster Havildar Hamid and several other war widows and felicitated them.

The Army Chief also unveiled a memorial in Hamid's honour in his ancestral village of Dhamupur in Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh while exhorting the youth to join the armed forces.

Lauding the contribution made by people of the district to the armed forces, Gen Rawat said a recruitment drive will be held soon in Ghazipur to encourage youths to join the Army and contribute to the country's security.

He said Hamid destroyed several tanks of the Pakistan army during the 1965 war in the Lahore sector.

"Jahan Hindustan ki sena khadi hai, wahan khatra kisi aur se nahi (where the Indian Army is present, there is no threat from anyone)," the Army Chief said.

"Hamid was an inspiration for the youth and his extraordinary bravery made the country proud," he said.

On the Dokalam issue, Gen. Rawat said India and China have held talks and the situation there is under control.

ArmyAbdul HamidBipin RawatIndo-Pak warParam Vir Chakra

