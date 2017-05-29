close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Army Chief calls for 'innovation' in fighting 'dirty war' in Kashmir; CPI-M questions Gen Bipin Rawat's 'capacity, capability'

A day after Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat called for innovation in fighting what he called a 'dirty war' in Jammu and Kashmir, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday questioned the former's capability to understand the Indian society.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 13:57
Army Chief calls for &#039;innovation&#039; in fighting &#039;dirty war&#039; in Kashmir; CPI-M questions Gen Bipin Rawat&#039;s &#039;capacity, capability&#039;

Kolkata: A day after Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat called for innovation in fighting what he called a 'dirty war' in Jammu and Kashmir, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday questioned the former's capability to understand the Indian society.

CPI (M) Mohammed Salim said this is not the voice of the Indian Army which he had heard since his childhood, according to ANI.

Expressing concern over the Indian values, Salim said such actions can erode the age-old rich value system.

"This is not the voice of the Indian Army which I have been hearing since my childhood. This is not one voice which we as Indians can defend. There is no doubt about Indians being innovative, but if Indian Army Chief terms it as innovative, then I doubt his capacity and capability about his understanding of the Indian society and what is innovativeness," Salim said.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat defends human shield incident, says 'troops need innovative ways to fight against dirty war in Kashmir'
MUST READ
Army Chief Bipin Rawat defends human shield incident, says 'troops need innovative ways to fight against dirty war in Kashmir'

Salim, however, maintained that they, like all, are proud of the Indian security forces.

"Normally we don't have issues with the serving army officers and we are proud of our security forces who are risking their lives. Our civilisation, administration, society rests on certain values and high morals of the Indian Army and security forces are there because of this rich value system. So one stroke, and this is being eroded," he said.

Army Chief Rawat had on Sunday came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir.

Indicating his firm approach to counter the insurgency, Gen Rawat said Army would take steps, which would break the clutches of militancy in South Kashmir.

Rawat added that the situation prevalent in Kashmir makes it mandatory for the Army to resort to tough measures. 

With ANI inputs

TAGS

Gen Bipin RawatIndian ArmyJ&K human shield rowCPI-MMohammed Salim

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

NASA&#039;s ever mission to &#039;touch the Sun&#039;: US space agency to make big announcement this week
Space

NASA's ever mission to 'touch the Sun': US s...

Over double cheating cases reported in CBSE Class XII exams...
India

Over double cheating cases reported in CBSE Class XII exams...

ISC Results 2017, ISC 12th Results 2017 to be announced &#039;in half an hour&#039;; how to get ISC Results 2017 on your Mobile
IndiaEducation

ISC Results 2017, ISC 12th Results 2017 to be announced...

CBSE UGC NET Results 2017 to be declared today - Here&#039;s how you can check directly on cbseresults.nic.in and cbsenet.nic.in
Education

CBSE UGC NET Results 2017 to be declared today - Here'...

Mega online gambling ring busted in Vietnam
WorldAsia

Mega online gambling ring busted in Vietnam

cisce.org - ICSE 10th Results 2017, ICSE class 10th X Results 2017 to be declared in &#039;half an hour&#039;
IndiaEducation

cisce.org - ICSE 10th Results 2017, ICSE class 10th X Resul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video