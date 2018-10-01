हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army chief General

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat embarks his official bilateral visit to Russia on Monday

Rawat will return to India October 6.

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is on a five-day official visit to Russia starting Monday. During his visit, he will visit the Russian Western Military District and lay a wreath at the 'Tomb of Unknown Soldier'.

The Army chief will also visit Kremlin Halls and give a guest lecture at Russian General Staff Academy.

Rawat will return to India October 6.

