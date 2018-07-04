हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat hasn't watched a movie in the last 30 years

I, in the past 30 years, never got time to watch a movie and to sit at a place for three hours, said General Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday told school students from Chhattisgarh that he had not seen a single movie in the past 30 years.

Asked by Shriom Kashyap, a class 8 student from the Delhi Public School, Raipur, about his views on patriotic Hindi films, Rawat said: "I, in the past 30 years, never got time to watch a movie and to sit at a place for three hours."

During the interaction, he answered various questions of the students related to the Army and situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

The Army chief asked the students to never lose hope, "even if you witness failure in class or in life".

"Work hard, never lose hope. You are the future of our country. Whenever failure comes, work even harder. Only hard work is the key to success," he said.

Rawat also told the students to never look down on the people who fail. He also said that he hopes most of the students will join the Army.

The students, 17 boys and 3 girls, came from a week-long trip to north India during which they will also go to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

"Most of the students wants to join the Army and the school wanted them to have a real exposure of army life. We wanted them to know the real army life. The students are between the age group of 13 to 17 years old and are from Class 7 to Class 12," said their teacher Suman Bahidar.

