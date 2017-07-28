close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Army chief General Bipin Rawat visits Rajouri LoC

Gen Rawat arrived in Jammu in the morning to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and interact with soldiers in forward areas along the LoC.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 19:37
Army chief General Bipin Rawat visits Rajouri LoC
Pic Courtesy: ANI Twitter

Jammu: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from reviewing operational preparedness and the overall security situation.

Gen Rawat, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, visited the White Knight Corps to review operational preparedness and prevailing security situation in the Corps Zone, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said here.

"The Army chief was briefed by Lt. Gen. A.K. Sharma, General Officer Commanding of the 16 Corps, about its preparedness in dealing with emerging and dynamically changing security situation (in Jammu and Kashmir) and measures taken to thwart any misadventure by forces inimical to the country."

An official statement said the Army chief also visited Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors, where he was briefed on the operational readiness by the GOCs of Ace of Spades Division and Crossed Swords Division.

He visited the forward posts along the LoC where he was briefed on actions taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid.

"General Rawat, while complimenting the formations for their unflinching efforts, reiterated the continued need to remain prepared to counter the nefarious designs of the country`s enemy," the statement added.

Gen Rawat arrived in Jammu in the morning to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and interact with soldiers in forward areas along the LoC.

TAGS

General Bipin RawatArmy chiefLoCRajouriJammu and KashmirLt Gen Devraj Anbu

From Zee News

Technology

India to have 600 mn broadband connections by 2020: Ministe...

Customers to get update on JioPhone on company homepage
Mobiles

Customers to get update on JioPhone on company homepage

Shehbaz Sharif to be next Pakistan PM as Nawaz Sharif quits after Panama Papers case verdict
Asia

Shehbaz Sharif to be next Pakistan PM as Nawaz Sharif quits...

Ireland says no proposal for post-Brexit sea border with Britain
EuropeWorld

Ireland says no proposal for post-Brexit sea border with Br...

World

Syria army at gates of Islamic State-held town on road to e...

Maharashtra

BJP MLAs target Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi for opposin...

‘Corrupt’ Sharif is his own worst enemy, SC verdict historic, says Musharraf
Asia

‘Corrupt’ Sharif is his own worst enemy, SC verdict histori...

India

27 of 73 roads along Sino-Indian border complete, rest by 2...

Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, shot dead: Israeli army
WorldAsia

Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, shot dead:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Nitish was last leader in Oppn who could have posed a challenge to BJP, PM Modi

DNA Edit | Flood, Apathy, Fury: ‘Disaster Management’ just a term?

Understaffed, overburdened ASI has a lot on its platter

Nitish Kumar back in NDA: Opposition can kiss their 2019 dreams goodbye

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now