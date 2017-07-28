Army chief General Bipin Rawat visits Rajouri LoC

Jammu: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from reviewing operational preparedness and the overall security situation.

Gen Rawat, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, visited the White Knight Corps to review operational preparedness and prevailing security situation in the Corps Zone, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said here.

"The Army chief was briefed by Lt. Gen. A.K. Sharma, General Officer Commanding of the 16 Corps, about its preparedness in dealing with emerging and dynamically changing security situation (in Jammu and Kashmir) and measures taken to thwart any misadventure by forces inimical to the country."

An official statement said the Army chief also visited Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors, where he was briefed on the operational readiness by the GOCs of Ace of Spades Division and Crossed Swords Division.

He visited the forward posts along the LoC where he was briefed on actions taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid.

"General Rawat, while complimenting the formations for their unflinching efforts, reiterated the continued need to remain prepared to counter the nefarious designs of the country`s enemy," the statement added.

Gen Rawat arrived in Jammu in the morning to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and interact with soldiers in forward areas along the LoC.