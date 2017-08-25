close
Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa

Six army columns were deployed in Haryana`s Panchkula on Friday after violence erupted following the verdict convicting Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, said army sources.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:34
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Six army columns were deployed in Haryana`s Panchkula on Friday after violence erupted following the verdict convicting Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, said army sources.

Army columns were also on stand-by in Sirsa, where the sect`s headquarters is located, for "quick reaction", the sources said.

