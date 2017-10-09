Army commanders to meet today, discuss Doklam standoff, war preparedness

New Delhi: Army to hold commanders' conference on Monday in which top officials of the Indian Army will undertake a 360-degree review of the battle readiness of the force as well as examine the “joint war” doctrine of the three arms of India’s military in the bi-annual meet.

Top Army commanders will deliberate extensively on the Doklam standoff and security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan at a six-day conference.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the first to address the conference.

The Indian Army is divided in seven commands - Northern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Eastern Command, Southern Command, Southwestern Command and Training Command.

The commanders will carry out a review of the evolving security architecture in the region and ways to bolster the Army's operational preparedness to effectively deal with any possible challenge, official sources said.

They said the top commanders are also likely to analyse the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with a focus on bolstering counter-terror operations.

The 73-day Doklam which began on June 16 over Peoples' Liberation Army plans to build a road in area claimed by Bhutan, ended on August 28 following mutual agreement between India and China.

The conference is also expected to discuss implementation of the ambitious reform process in the Army which was unveiled on August 30.

The government had announced that major reforms will be carried out in the Army to enhance its combat capability which will include redeployment of nearly 57,000 officers and other ranks as well as ensuring better utilisation of resources.

Director General, Staff Duties Lt Gen Vijay Singh said discussions will also be held on office cadre related management issues, Special Selection Board for promotion to the rank of Lt General and nomination of officers for the National Defence College courses and Advanced Professional Program in Public Administration courses.