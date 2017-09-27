close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Army conducts massive strike along Myanmar border, Twitter applauds #BraveIndianArmy

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 17:38
Army conducts massive strike along Myanmar border, Twitter applauds #BraveIndianArmy
File photo: PTI

The Indian Army on Wednesday conducted a massive strike against Naga insurgents leading to heavy casualties on the other side of the border. The strike on the insurgent NSCN(K) group was conducted during a "retaliatory" fire along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am. "Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties," the statement added.

Denying reports of any casualties on the Indian side, the Indian Army asserted that the troops "did not cross the international border". Army sources maintained that it was "not a surgical strike".

Twitter has gone all out supporting and hailing the Indian Army for the operation:

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra was among the first ones to applaud the Indian Army. 

Here's what the others have to say:

TAGS

Indian ArmyMyanmarSurgical strikeNSCNnaga insurgents

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Nepal names 3-year-old as new 'living goddess'

India

Matter of diplomacy, but will think about dealing with fake...

WorldAsia

Hafiz Saeed's detention extended by a month

Delhi

Graft case: Delhi court grants bail to ex-HC judge Ishrat M...

Earth&#039;s seventh continent Zealandia was not always submerged, finds study
Environment

Earth's seventh continent Zealandia was not always sub...

Gadgets

ASUS unveils VivoBook S15 notebook in India at Rs 59,990

Army’s strike on terrorists in Myanmar not the first for Indian security forces
India

Army’s strike on terrorists in Myanmar not the first for In...

World

Interpol approves Palestinian membership bid: Official

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah
India

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kashmiri separatist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

How a separate Lingayat religion could impact national politics

What is NSCN(K)? 5-point guide to dreaded North-East rebel group

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain

German Federal election results: A Right turn in global polity

DNA Edit: Joblessness needs to be tackled on a war-footing