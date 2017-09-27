Army conducts massive strike along Myanmar border, Twitter applauds #BraveIndianArmy

The Indian Army on Wednesday conducted a massive strike against Naga insurgents leading to heavy casualties on the other side of the border. The strike on the insurgent NSCN(K) group was conducted during a "retaliatory" fire along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am. "Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties," the statement added.

Denying reports of any casualties on the Indian side, the Indian Army asserted that the troops "did not cross the international border". Army sources maintained that it was "not a surgical strike".

Congratulations _ to the #BraveIndianArmy__ for the successful strike on the insurgents along the Indo-Myanmar border! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 27, 2017

While we were sleeping, Indian Army was doing surgical strike on terrorists in #Myanmar. Fantastic #IndianArmy :-)https://t.co/HDJO9IMvJT — Devvrat Arya (@devvrat) September 27, 2017

