anti-terror operations

Army doesn't face political interference, anti-terror operations will continue: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

President Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: The imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir will not affect the anti-terror operations, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Singh Rawat said on Wednesday, adding that there's no political interference.

“We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor's rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don't face any political interference,” said Rawat at an event in New Delhi. 

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months with immediate effect. The move comes within 24 hours of the breakdown of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - People's Democratic Party (PDP) alliance in the state. 

The rift between PDP and BJP emerged after the BJP-ruled Centre decided to resume anti-terror operations, after a month-long suspension of a ceasefire in the state during the Holy month of Ramzan. While the Mufti-led PDP wanted Centre to reach out to the separatists and give them more time, the latter argued that the separatists were handed several opportunities but failed.

"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government," said Ram Madhav while apprising the media about BJP's decision to pull out of the alliance. 

The decision was taken after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, he added.

"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari killing is an example," said Madhav.

Rawat had visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, reviewed the security situation along the frontier as well as in the hinterland. He also visited slain Army jawan Aurangzeb's family in Salani, Poonch.

The Army Chief commended the synergy between all security agencies and civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. Rawat also visited northern command, he added.

