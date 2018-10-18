हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu's Uri sector

The army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu&#039;s Uri sector
Representational Image

SRINAGAR: The army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened firing at the security forces which was retaliated by the soldiers, they said.

There were unconfirmed reports about killing of some infiltrators but army officials said no bodies have been recovered yet. 

A search operation is underway, the officials said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirArmyUriLoCInfiltration

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close