Indian Army

Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara, one soldier martyred

Terrorist activities could be on the rise in the run-up to India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations.

File photo

New Delhi: A jawan lost his life as terrorists tried to mount an infiltration bid in Tangdhar Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Army foiled the attempts.

News agency ANI reported that soldier Pushpendra Singh lost his life as the Army attempted to foil an infiltration bid in the area. Already on high alert in days before Independence Day celebrations, the Army detected the efforts of terrorists to cross the LoC and unleashed heavy gunfire. There was return fire from the terrorists but their efforts came to a nought.

Zee News previously reported that Tangdhar is one of several sectors where terrorist activities are hot in the run-up to India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations. On August 3, Zee News reported that intelligence agencies have warned of 600 terrorists at the ready to cross the LoC. Movement of 79 terrorists were reportedly observed in Tangdhar Sector alone. Another 117 terrorists could be active in and around Keran sector. They are reportedly being provided support by Pakistan Army.

