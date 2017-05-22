Army, govt to jointly fight Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ, says top Pakistani politician

New Delhi: The Pakistan Army and the government will jointly fight the Kulbhushan Jadav case in the International Court of Justice, a top politician of the ruling PML-N said on Sunday.

Citing state-run Radio Pakistan, the News18.com reported that the Pakistani government and the Army would jointly fight the case.

“Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says the government and Pakistan Army will jointly fight the case in ICJ,” the report quoted the radio broadcast as saying.

Pakistan's powerful military court had sentenced Jadhav, 46, to death on charges of "espionage".

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and later brought to Pakistan.

The ICJ this week stayed Jadhav’s execution pending proceedings in the court.