close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Army, govt to jointly fight Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ, says top Pakistani politician

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and later brought to Pakistan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 00:54
Army, govt to jointly fight Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ, says top Pakistani politician

New Delhi: The Pakistan Army and the government will jointly fight the Kulbhushan Jadav case in the International Court of Justice, a top politician of the ruling PML-N said on Sunday.

Citing state-run Radio Pakistan, the News18.com reported that the Pakistani government and the Army would jointly fight the case.

“Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says the government and Pakistan Army will jointly fight the case in ICJ,” the report quoted the radio broadcast as saying.

Pakistan's powerful military court had sentenced Jadhav, 46, to death on charges of "espionage".

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and later brought to Pakistan.

The ICJ this week stayed Jadhav’s execution pending proceedings in the court.

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavJadhavPakistanICJPakistan ArmyPakistan government

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

German and Afghan killed, Finnish woman kidnapped in Kabul
World

German and Afghan killed, Finnish woman kidnapped in Kabul

Emergency space walk outside ISS set for Tuesday, confirms NASA
Space

Emergency space walk outside ISS set for Tuesday, confirms...

Astronomers come up with the largest map of universe
Space

Astronomers come up with the largest map of universe

NIA resumes questioning of separatist leaders in Pak funding case
Jammu and Kashmir

NIA resumes questioning of separatist leaders in Pak fundin...

Mischief makers will face strict action: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

Mischief makers will face strict action: Adityanath

UK Conservatives lose ground after manifesto launches
World

UK Conservatives lose ground after manifesto launches

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video