Army jawan injured in landmine blast near line of control

Kashmir: An army jawan was on Saturday injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Rifleman Akshay Kumarwas injured in the blast that took place near Balbir Post in Keran sector this morning, the official said.

He said the injured jawan was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here for treatment. The condition of the jawan is stated to be stable.