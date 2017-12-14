Army jawan kills himself in Jammu and Kashmir, probe launched

JAMMU: An army jawan committed suicide early on Friday morning while he was performing his duty near a village in RS Pura district of Jammu. The incident took place at around 6:45 am.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Lance Naik Parvesh Kumar Mishra. He was deployed in the romeo battery coy of 118 medium regiment.

The 34-year old was wearing his helmet when he shot himself. Two bullets pierced his head despite the helmet. Hailing from Odisha, Mishra lived with his family in the Kunjwani Army quarters.

There is no information as yet on why he ended his life. Senior police officers, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Surinder Choudhary, reached the spot. An investigation into his death is underway.

The 118 medium regiment that he was a part of is presently a part of the ongoing exercise under the title of 'Kaamyab'. The said exercise began on December 4, 20, 7 and is likely to end on December 17.