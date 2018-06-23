हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army Major's wife murdered near Delhi Cantonment, police hunt for killer

An Army Major wife was found with her throat slit on Saturday in Delhi's Brar Square area.

Representational Image (Pic courtesy: pixabay.com)

New Delhi: An Army Major wife was found dead on Saturday in southwest Delhi, close to the cantonment area. According to the police, she was found with her throat slit. The 30-year-old woman's body was found in Brar Square area and was identified by her husband.

The police said that they had solid clues about the killer.

"We received a call for an accident, but later found injuries on her neck. We are registering a murder case. We have solid clues about the accused. His husband identified her: DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said.

According to media reports, the woman had left home at 10 am for a physiotherapy session at the base hospital in Delhi Cantonment. She was found dead half an hour later.

An official vehicle, which has been assigned to her husband, dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the Major's wife had not turned up for the physiotherapy session.

Later, the police were informed by local people about a body on the road with the throat slit. The woman's husband was informed about the incident by the police said.

(With Agency inputs)

