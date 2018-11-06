Army personnel clash with cops in Arunachal, Defence Ministry takes grim view

New Delhi: The defence ministry late on Tuesday said that it is looking into an incident from a day earlier when several Army personnel clashed with local cops in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila.

It is reported that certain personnel from Arunachal Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Indian Army, allegedly created ruckus at a police station in Bomdila in West Kameng district after two of their fellow jawans were brought here on charges of misbehaviour. Locals say the accused had come for the Buddha Mahotsava celebration on November 2, got drunk and it is here that they had misbehaved with some women and had created a nuisance. To protest against taking them to the police station, a number of Arunachal Scout personnel allegedly vandalised the police station, damaged vehicles and even snatched arms and ammunition. It is reported that they even threatened the Superintendent of Police (SP) here with dire consequences and that Deputy Commissioner Sonal Swaroop was a witness to the entire ruckus.

Really worrisome development in Bomdila. Jawans led by officers of 2nd Arunachal Scouts going rogue; vandalised police station while hurling abuses at the Deputy Commissioner and Superindent of Police. These are the defenders of our nation.. Shame! pic.twitter.com/PB1Zcq8aZq — Kenter Joya (@kenterjoya) November 3, 2018

This has prompted Rakesh Srivastava, President of Indian Civil and Administrative Services Association to request the Defence Secretary to take action against the Army unit.

President Indian Civil and Administrative Services (C) Association, Rakesh Srivastava has requested Defense Secretary to take action against the culprit Army unit that went on rampage against DC Kameng Dr. Sonal Swarup and Superintendent of Police at Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/fzXO46QXbD — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) November 6, 2018

A defence communique though has countered by saying that the two personnel picked up by the cops were beaten at the station. "The Commanding Officer tried to defuse the situation by having a meeting with the SP Bomdila on Saturday when the police personnel instigated the CO's guard by misbehaving with them and using unparliamentary language which led to a scuffle between both sides which otherwise could have been avoided had the on-duty police personnel behaved in the more professional manner," the communique said. The CO of the battalion has also said that the cops should have handed the two to military authorities.

While an FIR has been filed against the officer-in-charge at the Bomdila police station, the cops have launched their own inquiry into the matter.

The Defence Ministry too has taken a serious view of the entire incident. "Incident involving Army Jawan & local police pers at Bomdila has come to light. Accusations being looked into. Meanwhile, issue was discussed today at highest level in state administration and Army. Any excesses from anyone will not be overlooked," it said.

(With PTI inputs)