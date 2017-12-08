Army Service Corps celebrates 257th Corps Day

Lucknow: The Army Service Corps (ASC) on Friday celebrated its 257th Corps Day at the Headquarters Central Command in Lucknow.

Commemorating the day as a mark of respect to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Major General PP Singh, the senior most ASC officer in the Central Command along with ASC veterans, laid wreaths and paid floral tributes at Smritika War Memorial.

"Veer Naris" and veterans were felicitated on this occasion. Lt General B.S. Negi, Army Commander, Central Command, extended his greetings to all ranks, civilian employees, their families and veterans of the Corps on the day. He commended the stellar role of the ASC personnel, both during war and peace.

The Army Service Corps is the backbone of logistic to the Armed Forces, provisioning rations, petroleum products, air maintenance, mechanical transport and animal transport support to formations deployed across the country, an official informed.

"It has consistently evolved and emerged as a modern, information technology savvy and network-centric organization catering to the ever changing strategic and operational environment," he added.