Army soldier critically injured in sniper attack by Pakistan in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: An Army soldier has on Monday been critically injured in a sniper attack by Pakistan in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The jawan has been admitted to the 92 base army hospital.
More details awaited
