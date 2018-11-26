हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Army soldier critically injured in sniper attack by Pakistan in J&K's Kupwara



Army soldier critically injured in sniper attack by Pakistan in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara

Srinagar: An Army soldier has on Monday been critically injured in a sniper attack by Pakistan in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The jawan has been admitted to the 92 base army hospital.

 

More details awaited

